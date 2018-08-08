WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance camera recording showed the powerful strength of a tornado that touched down in Webster last weekend.

The Kretschmann Brewery & Beer Garden on Frederick Street posted a video to Facebook showing the winds increasing to the point where a tent on the property was shredded and nearby trees were downed.

The brewery is just off Main Street, where two buildings have already had to be torn down because of tornado damage.

Two more are still being inspected.

One woman was hurt when her car was hit by debris.

