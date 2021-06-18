Bronx, NEW YORK (WHDH) — Heart-stopping moments were caught on camera in New York City when a man opened fire on the sidewalk in front of two children.

The two kids were walking down the street in the Bronx just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when a man came frantically running down the sidewalk and knocked them to the ground.

A masked gunman hot on his tracks then proceeded to shoot the 24-year-old victim in the back and in both his legs.

The 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy dodging bullets.

In the video, you can see the girl pull the younger boy and shield him as bullets fly around them.

Police say miraculously, neither of the children were hit.

The gunman then jumped on the back of a scooter and fled the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect or the getaway driver, who is considered an accomplice.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)