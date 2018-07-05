BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video breaking into a gas station, stealing a van from the service garage and then driving through the garage door Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the Sunoco gas station located at 180 Great Road around 11:45 p.m. found that someone had broken in and stolen a company vehicle that was parked in the garage bay, police said.

The suspect then drove through the doors and fled north on Great Road towards Billerica, according to police.

Lou Falzarano, the owner of the gas station, says he’s been working at that location for 17 years and has never experienced anything like this.

“People are messed up,” he said. “You can’t figure out people. They do what they do.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bedford police.

