BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are searching for a thief caught on surveillance video breaking into an auto repair shop, stealing a van from the service garage and then driving through the bay door Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Riggio’s Auto Repair located at 180 Great Road around 11:45 p.m. found that someone had broken in and stolen a company vehicle that was parked in the garage bay, police said.

The suspect then drove through the doors and fled north on Great Road towards Billerica, according to police.

The thief is described as a white male with a thin build, short hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Lou Falzarano, of Boston Board Up Emergency Services, says he has never experienced anything like this.

“People are messed up,” he said. “You can’t figure out people. They do what they do.”

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2004 GMC Safari van with Massachusetts registration RAR10 and “Riggio Auto Repair” written on the side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bedford police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)