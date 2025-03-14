BOSTON (WHDH) - Security camera video shows a man pulling large trash bags form his fan and leaving them on a sidewalk in East Boston.

Mary Corso lives in East Boston. She says a “work can” has been spotted illegally dumping trash around her neighborhood lately.

“Of course it makes me mad,” said Corso. “The last couple days, he’s been putting his trash right from his van, right in front of people’s houses.”

One of those houses is on Sumner and Orleans Street. A neighbor reportedly told the man he couldn’t leave his garbage bags there.

“That’s when the guy said, ‘my boss told me to do it,'” said Corso. “They don’t need to put out their trash, so they don’t have to pay for it, in a residential area.”

Neighbors say they’ve also seen the van leaving piles of trash on Murray and Webster Street, but the hefty bags couldn’t be taken by “traditional trash pick-up.”

Instead, residents had to report it to Boston 3-1-1.

“That what they did, and it got dealt with,” said Corso.

A spokesperson for the Boston Public Works Department told 7NEWS, “The ‘public works code enforcement division’ was alerted by ‘East Boston residents’ of ‘illegally stored trash’ being left on ‘Orleans Street’ and ‘Murray Court.’ After an investigation was conducted, a ‘one-thousand-dollar fine’ was issued for each location.”

“I think it’s great,” said Corso. “Why should they, with the money that some of these people make, and the struggles that we’re going through here in East Boston, it’s like, they should pay.”

