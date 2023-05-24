BOSTON (WHDH) - Recently obtained surveillance video shows what appears to be a person firing a gun in a busy intersection in Dorchester at the same time of a report of shots fired in the area Tuesday afternoon.

The video was captured by a security camera at a local business at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue.

The business owner said he has shared the video with police.

In the video, a person dressed in gray can be seen walking across the street. The person appears to take several shots at nearby cars before running off.

A home across the street was grazed by a bullet.

No injuries were reported in the shots fired incident.

Boston Police told 7NEWS they were still actively looking for the shooter as of Wednesday. .

Community leaders have raised concerns about rising crime, saying it’s likely to keep increasing during the summer months.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Police Commissioner Michael Cox are scheduled to host a press conference discussing community safety early Thursday afternoon.

