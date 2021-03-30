LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A frightening scene was caught on camera when a car burst into flames with a person inside at a gas station in Los Angeles on Monday.

Surveillance video showed a man pacing outside the car parked in front of a gas pump before he approached the passenger side door.

An explosion then goes off within the car, causing the man to jump back.

He can then be seen walking to the other side of the car as another man crawls out of the passenger seat.

They both walked away from the vehicle as it continued to burn.

“I was paying at the teller and I looked over and these guys got in the car and then it just exploded in the car. It just blew up,” one witness recalled. “The guys jumped out and everyone took off running. Everything caught on fire.”

The flames quickly grew, eventually engulfing the entire car and spreading to the gas pumps.

Firefighters put out the fire, revealing the torched car.

Authorities say other than possibly the two men who left the scene, there were no injuries.

Investigators are now searching for those two men.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but the gas station clerk says he saw the men pour gas on the car before it burst into flames.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)