Surveillance video captures masked man with gun robbing Somerville store before fleeing

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville convenience store owners are looking for justice after a masked man robbed their store with a gun Tuesday night.

Surveillance video caught the moments when the suspect walked into M&M Convenience on Main Street minutes before it closed around 10 p.m.

Co-owner Robin Yaqoob was behind the register when the suspect walked in and set his arm on the counter.

“I saw the gun,” she said. “I started shaking.”

The man then demanded money, telling Robin Yaqoob to hurry, she recalled.

Her husband and co-owner, Muhammad Yaqoob, of the store calmly walked over to the suspect as the incident unfolded.

“I look right at him and he pointed it like this,” he explained while stretching out his arm. “I told my wife, ‘just give him the money.'”

The Yaqoobs bought the store just three years ago and they say this is the third time their place has been robbed or broken into.

“Trying to make an honest, decent living but these guys come in here and rob us three times,” Muhammad Yaqoob said.

Two customers were also inside the store at the time of the robbery.

The suspect stuffed the cash into his pocket before walking out.

“I was a little relieved that he was gone but I was in shock, like shaking,” Robin Yaqoob said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police.

