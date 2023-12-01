BOSTON (WHDH) - A shocking smash was recently caught on camera in East Boston, with surveillance video showing people using what appeared to be a hammer to break display cases at a local business.

The break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Store owner Juan Posada spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, reacting to the incident and describing the damage left behind.

“They just went in with a sledgehammer,” he said.

Posada has owned Aries Communications in Maverick Square for decades.

In video of the robbery this week, someone can be seen first hitting the store’s door. A short time later, the person is seen kicking the door, eventually breaking it.

Two people then enter the store where one is seen breaking a display case. A third person also crawls into the store.

The people in this incident are seen grabbing various items and leaving quickly.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Posada said he thinks the thieves were teens or young adults. He continued, saying he hopes more is done to keep businesses safe in the area.

“It’s just shameful that they don’t learn how to work, that they go grab stuff like there’s no punishment,” he said.

“We’re very frustrated,” he continued. “I think, to be honest with you, that Maverick station needs police protection 24 hours.”

Posada said this was the second time Aries Communications has been hit by thieves this year.

He said another store he owns has also been broken into on several occasions in 2023.

This latest incident remained under investigation by Boston Police as of Friday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)