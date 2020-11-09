BOSTON (WHDH) - A surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck barreling down the street sideswiped a car before slamming into a home in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Maria Prescod says she was standing where the truck had hit her home on Milton Avenue just seconds before it happened around 1:40 a.m.

“I would’ve been hit,” she said. “I was shocked. I was shaking. I think just the shock of it. I was crying.”

The truck landed up against the porch, damaging the staircase and knocking over a radiator.

“I don’t know if it was leaking gas from his truck, so we were afraid the house would get caught on fire,” Prescod said.

Her husband, Dale, says people speed down the road all the time and crashes are a common occurrence.

“They need to do something to try and slow down the cars going up and down the street,” he added. “It’s getting too dangerous.”

The couple says they have a young grandson who loves to stand at the window overlooking the porch, and that they are grateful the crash happened when he wasn’t there.

“We have a 1-year-old grandson,” Prescod said. “He loves to stand at that window and look outside, so if this happened earlier, we could’ve gotten seriously hurt.”

The driver of the pickup truck has not been charged at this time.

