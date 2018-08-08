WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the severity of the tornado that touched down in Webster this weekend.

The Kretschmann Brewery & Beer Garden on Frederick Street posted a video to Facebook, showing the winds pick up.

The winds got so severe that a tent on the property shredded and trees in the area went down.

The brewery is just off Main Street where two buildings have already bee torn down because of the tornado.

Two more are still being inspected.

One person was hurt during the severe weather when her car was hit by debris.

