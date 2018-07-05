BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video breaking into a gas station, stealing a van from inside and then driving through the garage door Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the Sunoco gas station located at 180 Great Rd. around 11:45 p.m. discovered that someone had broken in and took a company vehicle parked in the garage bay, police said.

The suspect then drove through the doors and fled north on Great Road towards Billerica, according to police.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Bedford police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)