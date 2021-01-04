(CNN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after surveillance video captured him beating his mother to death in McKinney, Texas, police said in a news release Sunday.

The boy’s father called police to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday. The mother, identified as Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, was found dead inside, police said.

Officers took the boy into custody following a search of the area around the home, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” McKinney Police said in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

McKinney is about 37 miles north of Dallas.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)