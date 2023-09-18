BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bystanders rushed to the rescue Monday after a violent crash that was caught on camera in Brockton.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a Brockton police spokesperson said the driver of a Honda sedan made a left turn on Main Street and hit an SUV traveling northbound. The spokesperson said the SUV veered off the road after the collision and ultimately came to a stop in the parking lot of Union Automotive at 588 Main Street.

Two people inside the SUV at the time of the crash were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Honda sedan, meanwhile, was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed motor vehicle operation, police said.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, Union Automotive Co-Owner Adriano Vicente said he had just parked his personal car and walked into his auto repair shop when he heard the crash.

“You’re human and you just react,” he said.

Surveillance video showed the SUV flying through the air, flipping onto its roof and landing in the Union Automotive lot.

Vicente is then seen in video looking at the upside down SUV and trying to help two people trapped inside. As a crowd gathered, Vicente instructed others to help tip the car and get its driver and passenger out.

“They were speechless,” Vicente said of the pair’s reaction after getting out of the car. “They couldn’t say a thing.”

Vicente said damage in the area showed the path the SUV took, first hitting a car parked on the street before taking down a chain-link fence, going airborne and slamming into a truck at Union Automotive.

Vicente’s car was also damaged.

Hours after this crash, Vicente said he wasn’t thinking about repairs yet.

“I’m still in shock,” he said. “So, it was a bad experience.”

