PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into a house in Providence, Rhode Island late Sunday night.

The car hit the foundation underneath the front door of the home on Federal Street before coming to a stop between the house and a tree.

People who live in the building said that no one inside the house was badly hurt.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)