Surveillance video shows clerk getting hit by pickup truck that barreled into Oxford store

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A clerk was hospitalized after getting hit by a pickup truck that barreled into a convenience store in Oxford early Friday morning.

Surveillance video recorded the moment the truck slammed into the storefront of XtraMart Convenience on Southbridge Street around 3 a.m. before making its way into the store and hitting a clerk inside.

A relative of the clerk told 7NEWS that he has been taken to the hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Crews worked to clean up the shattered glass and scattered items before boarding up the front of the store.

An investigation into the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)