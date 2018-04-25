MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHDH) – Police released surveillance video of the dramatic moments when a 12-year-old boy was rescued from the swimming pool of a South Carolina resort.

The boy was stuck to a suction pipe for nine minutes before he was brought out of the water.

The video shows two boys playing near the pipe in the lazy river. The pipe was covered by a grate, but the boys were able to remove it after a few minutes of prying.

The 12-year-old dove down to take a closer look and that’s when his leg got stuck.

His friend tried to pull him out as he struggled to get free but couldn’t. The friend then called for help.

Adults rushed into the river to save the boy, but they couldn’t get him out either.

Police said at least one person knew how to give underwater mouth-to-mouth kept the boy alive until emergency crews arrived.

Police officers dove in, quickly got the boy out and gave him CPR. For 12 minutes, they worked to resuscitate the boy with officers pounding on his chest to keep his heart beating.

Eventually, they picked the boy up on a stretcher and got him to the hospital.

Police said the boy is alive and his family has asked for privacy.

