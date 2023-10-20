SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment a driver crashed her car into a trash compactor in Southboro on Thursday.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the Southboro Department of Public Works facility.

In the surveillance video, the driver can be seen speeding up, breaking through a chain fence and barrelling over a cement curb next to the compactor.

The car’s door opens and the driver is seen trying to get out before a worker jumps into the pit and instructs her to stay inside.

Officials said the driver, an elderly woman, was conscious, alert and unharmed. Firefighters later rescued her with a ladder.

While the woman was not injured, the car’s airbags deployed and the front of the car was damaged.

A day after this crash, news of the accident had spread around town Friday, leaving many residents surprised.

“How the heck did that happen?” said resident Michael Poole. “You got a chain. You got a bump.”

Poole continued, saying he is glad no one was hurt.

“To see the pictures of the car, the way it got wedged in there, it had to be frightening,” he said.

7NEWS was able to get in touch with the driver involved in this crash. She is doing OK but did not want to appear on camera.

Southboro police said they put a request in with the DMV to revoke or suspend the woman’s license.

