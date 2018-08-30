Surveillance video shows Hanson plane flip over after overshooting runway

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Surveillance camera captured the moment a pilot came in too fast at Cranland Airport in Hanson Monday, causing his aircraft to overshoot the runway and flip over.

The 20-year-old pilot, Jacob Haselden, was at the controls when the wheels of the Cessna hit a ditch.

“The flipping was me, running out of runway, because I was coming in too fast due difficulties with my engine, with the flaps and various plane issues,” he said.

Just before the crash landing, Haselden, a pilot for Go Skydive Boston, says he ordered two instructors and two tandem customers to jump from the plane.

“We flew up, and I had difficulties with the engine and managed to get everyone out,” he said. “(I) came back in for a landing and couldn’t make it.”

Last Friday, an Aeronca crashed in a muddy marsh just after takeoff from the same airport. Two brothers were on a flight to scatter their father’s ashes. Passenger Patrick Landis was paralyzed. His brother, Scott, 34, an Army Reserve Blackhawk helicopter pilot, was killed. He was remembered Thursday at a wake by friends and fellow pilots.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating both crashes.

