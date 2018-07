NEW YORK (WHDH) - Surveillance video captured a man setting a New York gas station on fire.

The man can be seen spraying gasoline on the ground before igniting the fire.

Flames nearly burn him but he managed to get away.

One person nearby suffered serious injuries.

New York police are searching for the suspect.

