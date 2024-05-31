BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly-released video shows the moment a fire broke out on a Commuter Rail train at North Station earlier this month.

The fire happened on May 10 in the train’s engine. The train was stopped and empty when the fire started and there were no reported injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.

SKY7-HD spotted smoke rising from the engine after firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters were seen still pouring water on the flames.

In video released by the state Department of Transportation this week, flames are seen leaping out of the engine.

Boston Fire Department Chief James Lonergan told 7NEWS the fire was “a small fire”

Officials did not immediately say how the fire started.

After a disruption due to the fire earlier in the afternoon on May 10, normal train service resumed.

