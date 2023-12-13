BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a Northeastern university police cruiser hit a pedestrian in Boston earlier this year. 

The incident happened in July at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. 

In new video, a woman can be seen being knocked over by the impact. She was subsequently taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. 

Police said the vehicle was being driven by a mechanic at the time of the crash — not an officer.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox