BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a Northeastern university police cruiser hit a pedestrian in Boston earlier this year.

The incident happened in July at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

In new video, a woman can be seen being knocked over by the impact. She was subsequently taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by a mechanic at the time of the crash — not an officer.

