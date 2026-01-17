FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Framingham on Friday.

Emergency crews were caled to Concord Street around 2:30 p.m. found a 50-year-old man who had been struck while crossing the street, according to a fire official.

Video shows the man stepping out from behind a vehicle and into a crosswalk before being struck by an SUV.

Officials say the man decilned to be transported to the hospital.

