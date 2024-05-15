OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a pickup truck crashed through a gate and into the water at the Oak Bluffs ferry terminal on Martha’s Vineyard during a police chase last month.

The incident happened on April 11. After crashing through the gate, the truck sped down the ferry terminal dock and went over the edge, landing in the water.

The driver was later arrested and charged with several offenses, according to the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

Oak Bluffs police said the chase started after a police sergeant spotted the pickup truck near 9:30 p.m. The driver was believed to be wanted in connection with an incident that happened earlier in the evening, according to police, and did not stop when the sergeant first activated his lights and siren.

Police said the pickup truck eventually stopped. But the driver then drove his truck in reverse, ramming the sergeant’s cruiser and causing “significant damage,” according to police.

Oak Bluffs police said the truck sped off before turning onto the ferry terminal dock.

Slowly following in his damaged cruiser, police said the sergeant “positioned his cruiser at the entrance of the ramp and observed the truck launch [off] of the ferry ramp into the water.”

Police said the truck driver swam to safety after the crash and was taken to a hospital for minor hand injuries. He was later booked at the Duked County Jail on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

Police said the sergeant involved in the chase and crash was not hurt. Crews later brought in a crane to lift the driver’s pickup truck out of the water.

