Surveillance video shows pickup truck plowing through Walmart

SAN ANGELO, Texas (WHDH) — A teenage driver in Texas faces multiple felony charges after police said he drove a pickup truck through a Walmart store.

Surveillance video showed the Dodge Ram crashing through the San Angelo location’s entrance just after midnight on Thursday, sending glass shattering. He then continued driving for several minutes inside, plowing into multiple displays and store fixtures.

When San Angelo Police officers responded, they saw the truck exiting the building and attempted to stop the driver. But the driver instead sped through the parking lot, colliding with a parked car, then led police on a brief chase.

Officers took 19-year-old Caleb Wilson into custody, and said he began to exhibit signs of “excited delirium.” Police transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, where he reportedly became combative with medical staffers.

Witnesses told police Wilson had originally walked into the store with an 18-year-old female acquaintance and exhibited “erratic” behavior as he tried to buy a pallet of water.

A customer watched as Wilson and the woman argue after they exited the store. The patron intervened out of concern for the woman’s welfare, and convinced her to go back inside the store without Wilson.

When the customer and woman later walked out of the Walmart to see if Wilson had left, they saw his truck speeding toward them, and jumped out of its path to avoid being hit.

Investigators estimated the damage in the store to be approximately $500,000.

Police charged Wilson with first-degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains hospitalized, police said.

