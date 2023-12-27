FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A smoke shop smash-and-grab was recently caught on camera in Framingham, with security cameras rolling as vandals broke in and ransacked the store Tuesday morning.

The break-in happened at Framingham Vape & Smoke near Walsh Street just after 4:30 a.m.

In video shared with 7NEWS, five people are seen running up to the store and looking in the window before forming a plan of action to get inside.

Soon, one person is seen shattering the glass. Each person then runs into the store, with its alarms blaring.

Individuals are seen trying to break into the cash register. One by one, each person next grabs products and runs back out of the store.

Prakash Prajapati works at the Framingham Smoke Shop and spoke to 7NEWS on Tuesday.

He said the store was still trying to figure out the value of the stolen items as of Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond the loss in products, Prajapati said the smoke shop is also concerned about the potential blow this robbery could have to its business.

Framingham police on Tuesday said investigators believe the people behind this break-in were “juvenile aged youth.”

Though police said two K9s were brought in to try and track down the suspects, they said the search yielded no results.

No additional details were released.

