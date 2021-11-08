ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the person who was caught on camera vandalizing the Pulse Memorial in Orlando, Florida last month.

Video released by the onePULSE Foundation shows a person in a wheelchair setting fire to the memorial on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m.

Three Angel banners were burned along with other items, the foundation said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Orlando police at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.

The memorial is set up in remembrance of the 49 people killed and the dozens wounded in the Pulse nightclub shooting back in 2016.

