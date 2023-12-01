BOSTON (WHDH) - A destructive drive was recently caught on camera in South Boston as surveillance video showed a tractor-trailer turning down a street and crashing into a parked car.

The crash happened in the area of East Fourth Street and G Street in South Boston just before 6 a.m. Thursday. After investigating, police said at least two other cars appeared to have been hit by the same truck just a two blocks from the initial crash site.

“It definitely seemed like it was something very, very astonishing for the block,” said neighbor Sandy Perez. “We get some noise around here but never something that loud.”

In home security video, the truck can be seen driving the wrong way down G Street before turning right onto East Fourth Street. The truck is then seen scraping along the side and back of a blue Subaru Crosstrek, leaving it a mangled mess.

Perez said he came home from the gym shortly after the crash to see his upset neighbors dealing with the aftermath.

The husband of the car’s owner, meanwhile, told 7’s Dan Hausle his wife came out five minutes after the crash and found the truck driver had backed up to the scene.

He said his wife told the driver “You hit my car.” The driver, the man said, then took off.

Police said they found two additional cars were apparently hit by the truck in the area. Police, in turn, said they found the truck driver who told them “he was not from the area and was lost driving the tractor trailer.”

According to police, the driver said “he was not aware he had made contact with any vehicles.” Police said the driver also told investigators he “did not realize he went down I Street the wrong way,” referencing another one-way street two blocks east of G Street.

Back at the crash site, neighbors found the driver’s explanation to be a stretch.

“That’s weird,” Perez said. “I mean, there are signs all over the place. Even if it’s six in the morning, you kind of have a clue and GPS nowadays will not get you that lost.”

“So, it’s kind of a sketch story, nonetheless,” he continued.

There was no word from Boston police on Friday about any possible charges for the driver.

The trucking company also did not respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)