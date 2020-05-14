(WHDH) — A man narrowly missed getting hit by a train after lifting a level crossing barrier and wandering across the tracks last week in the London borough of Enfield.

Startling surveillance video shows the man passing by the barrier and casually walking across the tracks at the Brimsdown Level Crossing on May 5. He then jogs the last couple of steps as a train quickly approaches.

The British Transport Police warned the public not to try to cross the tracks when a train is oncoming.

“Don’t be like this man. We have other things to deal with at the moment,” they wrote on Facebook. “And we cannot stress enough how dangerous this behaviour is.”

