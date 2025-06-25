DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a home in Dorchester, after a van carrying 16 elderly passengers crashed into it, according to police.

Boston police say around 1:01 p.m., they received a call for a van that crashed into a Dorchester home on Rowell Street.

Officials say of the 16, 14 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dylan Ibanez rents the first floor apartment in the building. He says the vehicle that crashed into the building belongs to an elderly facility in the area.

Ibanez says he was resting when it came crashing into the building. He says everyone on board was shaken up but he’s grateful neither of his dogs were injured.

“It was just crazy. I heard the bang, I thought the AC unit came down from the second floor and then I came down and saw there was a bus parked into our front window,” said Ibanez. “It seems like everyone’s good, the dogs are good, everyone on the bus shaken up but that’s expected.”

Madie Woltman happens to be a nurse who also lives in the building. She came out to make sure those on board were okay. She said the collision sent shockwaves to the second floor.

“All of a sudden I heard this big bang and the house shook. I thought it was big earthquake or something, because we had a little one a few months ago. Then I heard the car horn blaring and I immediately knew someone hit the house,” said Woltman.

Another nurse nearby jumped in to help the driver.

Crews are still investigating what caused the crash.

