BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that left parked cars damaged in Boston early Thursday morning.

A surveillance camera captured the moment a vehicle went barreling down Chesterton Street and Massachusetts Avenue before striking multiple parked cars and landing on its roof.

Boston EMS says they did not transport anyone to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)