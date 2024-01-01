LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested and charged, according to police, after allegedly kicking a dog in Lowell.

The incident happened early Friday morning and was captured on surveillance video from an area apartment building.

“That was gross,” said one neighbor after seeing the video on Monday.

“Holy cow,” another said. “That’s horrible.”

The video shows a woman walk up to a small dog as it cowers in fear. The woman is then seen kicking it before going after it again, kicking it a second time. The dog runs away and the woman is seen walking inside the apartment.

A minute later on the video feed, the woman is seen walking back out of the apartment and in the same direction as the dog.

Ann Isler lives across the street from the site where this incident played out. She said she often sees the dog off leash. As a result, she said she wasn’t surprised when she saw animal control show up.

“What is wrong with her?” she said of the person seen kicking the dog in the surveillance video.

Lowell police said the woman accused of kicking the dog was not its owner. The owner, police said, ultimately identified the woman to help authorities make an arrest.

Police confirmed the woman seen in surveillance video was subsequently charged with animal cruelty.

The dog was in the custody of animal control as of Monday, according to Lowell police.

The woman allegedly involved in this incident is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)