Surveillance video shows woman snatching Brookline restaurant employee’s backpack

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police say they are investigating after a woman was caught on surveillance video Thursday snatching a backpack that belonged to an employee at a Thai restaurant near Boston University.

Resturant worker Pemika Limpongsa says the woman walked in around 3 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom before running off with the bag.

“She seemed really nice and cool when she walked in,” she said. “I guess looks defy how things are.”

Video shows the woman coming out of the bathroom, looking both ways, then grabbing the bag off a storage shelf. She was already wearing two other backpacks.

Limpongsa says the bag that was stolen belongs to a very hard working employee.

“There was a lot of money and I think his passport,” she said. “There were a lot of valuables in there. He does the dishes and he’s a really nice person.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Brookline Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)