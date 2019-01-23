Surveillance videos, tips lead police to missing woman in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing woman has been reunited with her family after police followed a critical trail of clues to find her and her suspected kidnapper in Charlestown.

Boston and transit police, along with Boston Housing Authority officials, came together to find 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose on Tuesday, who vanished after leaving Hennesey’s Bar, located at 25 Union St., on Saturday night.

Investigators used surveillance videos from streets and T stations, and dozens of tips, to trace what happened that night.

BOSTON POLICE TIMELINE

11:04 p.m. on Saturday: Ambrose is seen leaving Hennessy’s bar with a man that police later determined was not connected to her disappearance.

11:42 p.m. on Saturday: Two unknown men are observed inviting Ambrose to walk with them in the area of Congress and State streets, according to police, and one of the men appears to walk ahead while the second man places his arm around Ambrose and directs her towards the State Street MBTA Station.

12:01 a.m. on Sunday: Additional video shows Ambrose being accompanied by that same man, still with his arm around her, exiting the Bunker Hill Community MBTA Station in Charlestown. The other male party is no longer observed in any surveillance video moving forward.

12:13 a.m. on Sunday: Ambrose and the suspect are observed again in the area of Green Street walking together towards Bartlett Street. A short time later, phone records indicate Ambrose’s phone was in the general area of the Bunker Hill Housing Development.

Boston and transit police scoured the Bunker Hill neighborhood on Tuesday, searching buildings, parks, and dumpsters before closing in on 38-year-old Victor Pena’s apartment, police said.

Ambrose was reportedly found standing inside the apartment and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Pena was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping. Police say more charges could follow as the investigation remains active.

A man who filmed Pena getting put into a police cruiser says he recognized Pena from surveillance images released by police Tuesday afternoon.

Ambrose was reunited with her family, who say they are taking things one step at a time.

“She’s very strong, and she’s doing OK,” her mother Heather said. “It’s going to be a process, but she’s OK. We’re just so happy to have her back. We know the outcome isn’t always like this.”

