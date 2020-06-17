Survey: Americans feel COVID-19 has changed way we work for better, think offices are thing of past

(WHDH) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think COVID-19 has changed the way we work for the better, a new survey has found.

A new WalletHub survey recently examined Americans’ thoughts about working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and a potential return to an office, including how being at home has affected productivity and what people miss most about the office.

The survey found 60 percent of Americans think COVID-19 has changed the way we work for the better and that almost a third of Americans think that physical offices are a thing of the past.

A third of Americans believe that businesses should fire employees who refuse to go back to work, according to the survey, and around 50 percent of parents with young children at home don’t think they are more productive working from home.

Other key stats uncovered by the survey include:

53 percent of people think businesses should be held responsible if workers get sick

41 percent of people think those who return to the office should be paid more

61 percent of people think their co-workers are more productive working from home

27 percent of people don’t miss anything about working in an office

Prior to the pandemic, only about 25 percent of the workforce worked from home at least some of the time, and just 14.5 percent worked exclusively from home all week, WalletHub noted.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)