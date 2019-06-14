Survey: Fenway Park home to second-worst bathrooms in baseball

BOSTON (WHDH) - Charm, rich history, passionate fans, Fenway Franks, and ice cold Samuel Adams are just some of the things that make a trip to Boston’s beloved park delightful. The bathrooms, on the other hand, are a total nightmare, according to a new survey.

SeatGeek surveyed nearly 8,000 Major League Baseball fans who agreed Fenway Park is home to the second-worse bathrooms. RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland was the only park with a bleaker restroom situation.

Bathrooms aside, fans told SeatGeek that no other ballpark offers a more traditional baseball experience.

Fans surveyed called out three specific sights that every first-time visitor should check out: the Green Monster, Ted Williams’ Red Seat, and Pesky’s Pole.

“The stadium may be old and the seats may be a bit cramped but the atmosphere is second to none!” one fan told SeatGeek.

Fans in Boston prefer visiting the park in the summer and catching a game during the day, according to the survey.

The survey also found that the best day to score a deal on tickets is Wednesday.

