(WHDH) — It may only be October but one recent survey found that 1 in 4 consumers have already finished their holiday shopping.

LendingTree surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in the United States at the beginning of the month and discovered that many people are ushering in the holiday season early this year.

While 25 percent of consumers said that they have completed their shopping, that number jumps to 44 percent for those who identified as parents with kids under 18, and 49 percent for those with household incomes of $100,000 or more.

A total of 55 percent of parents said they anticipate holiday shopping debt compared to 47 percent of those who were laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic.

Overall, 31 percent of consumers believe they will incur some debt this holiday season.

About 6 in 10 parents say they will spend more this holiday than last year.

More than 1 in 5 consumers added that they will buy all of their holiday gifts online.

