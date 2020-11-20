Humans aren’t the only ones who have put on weight during the coronavirus pandemic — a new study found that dogs have too.

Dog Friendly Retreats surveyed more than 1,700 dog owners and found that the average dog has gained 2.7 pounds since spring.

Labrador retrievers gained the most weight on average with 4.1 pounds, followed by French bulldogs at 3.8 pounds and dachshunds at 3 pounds.

Roughly half of those surveyed said spending more time with their pet has led to overfeeding them, while a third said that they have reduced the number of walks they’ve been taking their dogs on.

Nearly three-quarters of dog owners reportedly admitted to not prioritizing their pet.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)