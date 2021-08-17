BOSTON (WHDH) - A surprising number of Massachusetts residents attempted to make their own alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown without doing an research before doing so, a recent survey showed.

Withdrawal.net surveyed 3,000 people to see how many of them chose to brew their own alcohol over the past year and found that almost one in 10 (8 percent) of Bay Staters were all too willing to give it a go.

The survey revealed that many people failed to research possible issues that could be harmful to health before making their own concoctions.

“Many weren’t aware of the risks, like potential explosions (due to the presence of both methanol and ethanol) and, of course, the inability to regulate alcohol content,” researchers wrote in a news release.

More than a third of respondents stated that they tried their hand at beer brewing, while more than a quarter of respondents indicated that they were moonshine-makers.

Wine and hard cider were also popular choices.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)