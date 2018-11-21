Feeling the stress of splurging on gifts this holiday season? You’re not alone.

Bankrate reports that 45 percent of Americans say they feel pressure to overspend on gifts.

An estimated 31 million people are willing to boycott gift giving altogether to save money around the holidays and just under a quarter of gift givers are willing to re-gift presents, according to the survey.

Experts suggest keeping a budget to keep track of the money coming in and going out before you start shopping.

