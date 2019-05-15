BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston accents are not only well-known and often imitated, they’re also among the sexiest in the nation, according to a new study.

Big 7 Media surveyed 1.5. million people to get their thoughts on which accents they find the most attractive.

Boston accents, distinguishable by the dropped “r” in words, came up as the second sexiest accent in the United States.

The slow, Texan drawl, known as a “southern accent with a twist” beat out Bostonians.

The New York accent came in third, while the Long Island accent was deemed the least sexy.

