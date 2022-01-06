BOSTON (WHDH) - A new survey has revealed the reasons why some Massachusetts residents have decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

New virus cases are surging as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads, but still, many people say their vaccination plans haven’t changed, according to Quote Wizard analysts.

The insurance provider’s team of analysts found that there are five main reasons why people in each state aren’t getting the vaccine.

In Massachusetts, those reasons are:

59% are worried about side effects

45% are waiting to see if it’s safe

44% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

35% don’t trust the government

35% don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat

10.5% reported side effect from the first shot

Quote Wizard noted that the numbers don’t add up to 100 percent because each person surveyed gave several reasons for not getting the vaccine.

The survey also found that women are more hesitant to get the vaccine than men, older populations are more likely to get vaccinated, and white communities have higher rates of vaccine hesitancy than most communities of color.

About 74 percent of Bay Staters have been full vaccinated against the virus and roughly 91 percent have received at least one dose, data shows.

On Wednesday, officials at Tufts Medical Center in Boston said the “vast majority” of patients being treated for the most serious COVID-19 cases have not been vaccinated.

