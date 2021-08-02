BOSTON (WHDH) - The support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is higher in Massachusetts than any other part of America, according to a new survey.

The survey, which was conducted by the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, polled 20,669 people across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

About 66.6 percent of the country’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but about 20-30 percent of people surveyed said that they are either uncertain or will not get the vaccine, researchers said.

The highest support for a vaccine mandate emerged in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia, where 81 percent of those surveyed approved of implementing the measure. At least 70 percent of the public in another 10 states also approved of the mandate.

Eighty-two percent of Bay Staters also voiced support for making vaccines mandatory to get on an airplane.

More than 75 percent of people in Massachusetts expressed support for making vaccines mandatory to be allowed in schools. Another 80 percent of people were in favor of making vaccines mandatory to return to college.

For more information on the survey, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)