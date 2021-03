WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 103-year-old man who survived the flu pandemic of 1918 just got his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Emil Hopner, who lives in Santa Clara, California, said preventative medical care has helped keep him alive — and he also credited his wife.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)