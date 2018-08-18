Survivor of Las Vegas massacre prepares for 12th surgery

Almost a year after the deadly Las Vegas massacre, one survivor is heading into the hospital for surgery number 12.

The bullet that Rosemary Melanson was hit with ruptured her lung, esophagus, stomach, spleen and liver.

After enduring a dozen surgeries, Rosemary and her family are ready to begin the road to recovery.

She has been in and out of the hospital due to complications from these surgeries for the last 10 months.

“I knew she was strong and stubborn,” said Rosemary’s daughter as she put an arm around her mother. “But I didn’t know how strong and stubborn.”

After her recovery, the Melanson family plans to go on a cruise together.

“We may be Vegas strong but as a family, we are Melanson strong,” Rosemary’s husband said.

The surgery is set for September, 4.

