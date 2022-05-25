FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - As anger grows around the country in the wake of the rampage that claimed the lives of 19 students and two adults at Uvalde, Texas, a survivor of the last mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida arrived in Massachusetts to discuss school safety.

Aliyah Vazquez, 19, was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 when an expelled former student began firing at students and staff with an assault rifle. On that day, 17 people died.

Vazquez said she never saw the shooter but she heard the gunfire and felt the pain. She still has nightmares every once in a while.

“I had a teacher that I had earlier that day that was also shot in the arm,” she said.

Immediately after hearing the grim news from Texas, Vazquez’s mom Dorothothy called to check up on her daughter.

“I’m worried about her because she actually lived it,” said Vazquez’s mom. “All night I was like, ‘Are you OK?’ and she is like, ‘I’m fine mom, I’m fine.”

The pair had agreed to take part in a teen workshop on school safety that was held at a camp in Freetown on Wednesday before the tragic events took place. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn also invited various community and police agencies to take part.

“It’s a grim reality we have to face and that is why the workshop is being presented,” he said.

After that terrible day in Florida four years ago, the hope was never again — and here we are.

“When is it gonna stop? When are we gonna say, ‘Hey enough is enough,” said Vazquez’s mom? “We are gonna have to move on and make something happen.”

A survivor of the 2018 Parkland School Shooting in FL is in MA today to speak at a @BristolDA teen safety summit. I asked Aliyah Vazquez and her mom about the situation in TX. More on @7News at 5! pic.twitter.com/iStf3tpGm1 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) May 25, 2022

