Suspect, 2 others arrested after Boston police officer shot in the South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is recovering after being shot in the leg on Sunday and the suspect accused of shooting them is in custody after a SWAT negotiator convinced them to leave an apartment building they had barricaded themselves in, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of West Springfield Street around 1:55 p.m. when they noticed three people in their 20s clutching at their waistbands before fleeing into a building, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

When the officers tried to pursue the suspects into the building, Gross said they were met with resistance when the suspects held the door closed. When the officers managed to get inside, Gross said one of the suspects immediately opened fire, striking an officer in the calf.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital to be treated for what Gross said was considered a non-life-threatening injury.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and a hostage negotiator convinced the suspected shooter to turn themselves over without incident. The suspect’s name has not bee made public.

The apartment the suspect barricaded themselves in has been “frozen” pending the issuance of a search warrant and Gross said investigators expect to find the weapon they used inside.

Two other people were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Gross called the situation “heart-wrenching” and reiterated his call for unilateral gun laws.

“It is a very dangerous job,” Gross said. “But it is our job to patrol and protect the people of Boston. Unfortunately, some people take that out against us … There are too many guns on the street.”

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “Our police officers work hard every day to keep our residents safe, and this senseless violence will not be tolerated. I wish a speedy recovery to the officer who was injured, and thank our first responders for their swift action today.”

It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The injured officer’s condition was not immediately available.

