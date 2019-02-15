Suspect accused in Somerville hit-and-run that claimed life of school administrator due in court

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is set to face a judge Friday following his arrest in connection with a Somerville hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a longtime Watertown Public Schools administrator last week, officials said.

Edward Clark, 55, was arrested Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the Feb. 8 crash on Powder House Boulevard that killed 40-year-old Allison Donovan, of Somerville, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon announced during a joint press conference.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 found Donovan and another woman injured in the street.

Donovan was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The second woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Donovan was a school teacher and administrator in Watertown and was “loved by students and staff,” according to a statement issued by Watertown Public Schools.

A preliminary investigation suggests Clark was operating a 2003 black Ford F-150 and traveling east on Powder House Boulevard when he struck both women in a crosswalk before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Investigators recovered several surveillance videos that showed a full-size, black pick-up truck with a cover over the bed leaving the area moments after the crash.

A Tufts University police officer spotted a truck with front-end damage that looked similar to the suspect vehicle on Thursday.

Clark, the registered owner of the truck, was later tracked down and taken into custody.

