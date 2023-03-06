NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of violently attacking two police officers Saturday night was ordered held without bail at his court appearance on Monday.

Police say Juan Gonzalez violently resisted arrest while they responded to a 911 call from Gonzalez’s girlfriend claiming that he had punched her in the face.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez forcefully grabbed for the officers’ service weapons and punched them both in the back of the head, knocking one officer unconscious. The police report says they resorted to pepper spray to subdue him.

However, Gonzalez’s defense attorney said in court that there may be video footage that disputes the police account of what happened. That footage remains under investigation.

The Newton Police Department does not have any body cam footage from the incident, as they are waiting for a body cam pilot program to launch this summer.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez has a documented history of domestic violence. Because of that record, he is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

