NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of violently attacking two police officers Saturday night while they were responding to a 911 call is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of domestic violence in progress were able to intervene but not before becoming victims themselves, police said in a release. The suspect’s name has not been released.

“During the struggle, the suspect forcefully grabbed for their service weapons and punched both officers in the back of the head,” police wrote.

“One officer was temporarily knocked unconscious after being violently struck in the head. A second officer who was also punched in the head, but officers did manage to arrest the suspect and place that individual under arrest.”

Police say even when the man was in handcuffs he still tried to attack police. One officer suffered a concussion and the alleged victim was also hurt.

Both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital. They were later released and placed on leave.

“This is just a situation that our officers face every day,” said Newton Police Chief John Carmichael Jr. “They go to these types of calls and they’re very unpredictable and very dynamic, and I appreciate the work that they do every day when they respond to these calls to keep victims safe and to keep our community safe.”

The department does not have any body cam footage, as they are waiting for a body cam pilot program to launch this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)